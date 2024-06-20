Stableford Capital II LLC Increases Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Sempra by 112.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 53.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 123.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the third quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the third quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,793. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.87.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

