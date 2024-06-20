Stableford Capital II LLC Invests $972,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $286,079,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 115.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,838,000 after buying an additional 727,163 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,410,000 after buying an additional 387,855 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,679,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,311,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.17.
SBA Communications Price Performance
SBA Communications stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.78. The stock had a trading volume of 540,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,502. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SBA Communications Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.
SBA Communications Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
