Stableford Capital II LLC Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $272.07. 1,146,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

