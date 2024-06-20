Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 214 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.8% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of XOM traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.75. 17,431,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,097,545. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.96. The company has a market capitalization of $440.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
