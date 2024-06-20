Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 287 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,598,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $679.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,522. The company has a fifty day moving average of $619.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $689.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

