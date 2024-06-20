Stantec (NYSE:STN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $81.14

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.14 and traded as high as $82.95. Stantec shares last traded at $82.40, with a volume of 49,404 shares changing hands.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.81 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,514,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $24,553,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after buying an additional 206,421 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 284,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 177,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stantec by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,773,000 after acquiring an additional 133,687 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

