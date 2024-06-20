Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,609 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.72. 10,180,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,272,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

