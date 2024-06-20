State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in State Street by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,624,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,677,000 after purchasing an additional 180,093 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in State Street by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,658,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,405,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in State Street by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after acquiring an additional 537,431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in State Street by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,243,000 after acquiring an additional 79,746 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,343,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,508,000 after purchasing an additional 129,493 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.39. 378,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

