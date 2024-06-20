Steem 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.41 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $89.57 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,716.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.09 or 0.00599739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.39 or 0.00114960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00036942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.56 or 0.00262035 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00039866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00068206 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 464,612,249 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.