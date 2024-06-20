Stifel Nicolaus Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $460.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $420.00 to $460.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WING. Wedbush increased their target price on Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Wingstop from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.37.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WING

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $428.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.70. Wingstop has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $429.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $384.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.84.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total value of $295,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $66,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.