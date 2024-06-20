StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

AWX opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.84. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

