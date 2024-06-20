StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
AWX opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.84. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.
