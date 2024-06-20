StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

FUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.10.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $52.53.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 539,352 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,439 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,142,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

