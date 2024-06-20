StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Price Performance
Shares of Cinedigm stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.79.
About Cinedigm
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.