StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:IHT opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.06.

Insider Activity at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $308.99 per share, for a total transaction of $61,798.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,250,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,402,557.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $308.99 per share, for a total transaction of $61,798.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,250,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,402,557.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $583.45 per share, with a total value of $233,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,251,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,201,961.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,200 shares of company stock worth $914,341 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

