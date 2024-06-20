StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.82 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $18.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.01. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 48.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

