StockNews.com Downgrades Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) to Buy

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $252.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the third quarter valued at $74,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter worth $90,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Virco Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

