StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

