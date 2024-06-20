StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.33.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 162.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.