StockNews.com Lowers Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $150.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.92. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Evans Bancorp

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,034.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 555,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,417,123. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,937 shares of company stock worth $837,330. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evans Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.