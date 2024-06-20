Stolper Co Has $1.93 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stolper Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 486,732 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after buying an additional 72,252 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 110,095 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 182,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

VZ stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.42. 6,809,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,681,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $170.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.