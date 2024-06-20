Stolper Co Has $5.82 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stolper Co boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 2.1% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,532,000 after purchasing an additional 85,247 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 78.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,579,000 after acquiring an additional 58,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 77.9% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $458.00. 736,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,774. The company has a market capitalization of $147.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $442.12 and its 200 day moving average is $405.55. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

