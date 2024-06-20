Stolper Co Purchases 380 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Stolper Co lifted its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co owned 0.10% of Tri-Continental worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,845. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

