Stolper Co Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stolper Co boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.4% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.08. 14,357,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,617,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $40.31.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

