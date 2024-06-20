Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.04

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 56105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSYS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Stratasys by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

