Strix Group (LON:KETL) Trading Down 0.4%

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 84.20 ($1.07). 117,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 475,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.50 ($1.07).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Strix Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market cap of £184.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,202.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.44.

In other news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett bought 68,385 shares of Strix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £49,921.05 ($63,432.08). 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

Featured Articles

