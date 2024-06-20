Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $19,068,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 12.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 65,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 144.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,596,000 after acquiring an additional 45,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded down $7.42 on Thursday, reaching $341.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.29. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

View Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.