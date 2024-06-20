Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Stryker were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $5,302,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $492,000. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $344.64. The stock had a trading volume of 389,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.22.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

