STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $217.41

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.41 ($2.76) and traded as high as GBX 218 ($2.77). STS Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.77), with a volume of 203,539 shares changing hands.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 217.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 218.84. The stock has a market cap of £300.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5,475.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17,500.00%.

About STS Global Income & Growth Trust

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

