SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) were up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 2,371,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,282,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

SPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a market cap of $483.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 53,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after acquiring an additional 531,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

