SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of SPCB opened at $0.17 on Friday. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 99.92% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Free Report ) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,244 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.00% of SuperCom worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

