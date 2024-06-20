SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of SPCB opened at $0.17 on Friday. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 99.92% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter.
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
