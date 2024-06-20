Suzanne L. Helen Sells 1,800 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK stock opened at $111.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.41. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,067,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,543,000 after buying an additional 317,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,435,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,972,000 after buying an additional 103,813 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,059,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,691,000 after buying an additional 77,974 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,759,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,958,000 after purchasing an additional 156,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

