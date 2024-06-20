Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 0.1%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $177.78 and last traded at $179.57. Approximately 8,281,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 14,970,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.99 and a 200-day moving average of $131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,416,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,356,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,301,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,068,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 11,616,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,222,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.