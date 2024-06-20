Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $123.44 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $123.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.96.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,563. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,270 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,712,000 after purchasing an additional 962,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11,513.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 636,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,555,000 after buying an additional 630,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

