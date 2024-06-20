Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Lifted by Stolper Co

Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Target were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Target by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,045,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,645,000 after acquiring an additional 286,858 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $4,034,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Target by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.38. 1,302,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,628. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.63.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

