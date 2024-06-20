TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

ALKS stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alkermes will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alkermes by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,666,000 after acquiring an additional 90,219 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 173,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Alkermes by 521.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 377,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 169,385 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,450 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

