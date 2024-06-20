Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$74.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.64.
Several analysts recently commented on TECK.B shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
