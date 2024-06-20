TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.81 and last traded at C$7.86. Approximately 107,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 187,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.87.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$891.33 million, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.86.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

