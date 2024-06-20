Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.46. The company had a trading volume of 18,893,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,028,906. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $581.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.