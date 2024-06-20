Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,243 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 3.9% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after buying an additional 458,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after buying an additional 1,095,303 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,764,284,000 after buying an additional 315,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN traded down $2.74 on Thursday, reaching $193.51. 1,247,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521,117. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The stock has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.50.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

