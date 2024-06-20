TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Lowered to C$207.00 at Desjardins

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$208.00 to C$207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$235.00 to C$230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised TFI International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$184.88.

TSE:TFII opened at C$187.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$137.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$189.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$189.03.

In other news, Director John Pratt acquired 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$137.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,580.56. In other news, Director John Pratt acquired 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$137.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,580.56. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.46, for a total value of C$3,094,381.50. 5.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

