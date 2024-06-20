The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.68

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.85. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 53,366 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $12.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Dixie Group stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 466,282 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned 3.00% of The Dixie Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company's stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

