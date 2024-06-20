The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $459.11. The stock had a trading volume of 838,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,635. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.55. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

