The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $187.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.07.

Shares of OC opened at $179.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $184.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,195,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,365. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Owens Corning by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

