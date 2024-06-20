The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.86

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.86 and last traded at $103.74, with a volume of 506658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

