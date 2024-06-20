The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.6% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC lowered their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

HD traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $352.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.79. The company has a market capitalization of $349.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

