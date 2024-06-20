The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $37.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LSXMA

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 66,736,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,599,354.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,736,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,599,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,158,978 shares of company stock valued at $111,640,099 and have sold 282,072 shares valued at $17,749,275. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 2.3 %

LSXMA stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a PE ratio of 8.81.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.