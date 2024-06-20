Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TMO stock traded down $12.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $556.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,071,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $574.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $559.91. The company has a market cap of $212.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

