Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,874 shares during the period. Kenvue accounts for approximately 1.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,944,816,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kenvue by 4,473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 18,801,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,527,000 after buying an additional 18,390,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kenvue by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,327,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,816,000 after buying an additional 18,118,056 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 24,976,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,983,031. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.