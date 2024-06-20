Thomasville National Bank Buys 3,542 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NI. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 3,994.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,554,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,858. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

