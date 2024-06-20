Thomasville National Bank Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,322 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Linde by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $1,897,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $442.63. 1,616,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,581. Linde plc has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $477.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $436.37 and its 200 day moving average is $432.30.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

